Belmar man gets 8 years for Bradley Beach break-in

FREEHOLD — A 37-year-old Belmar man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the 2016 burglary of a home in Bradley Beach, the Monmouth County prosecutor announced Saturday.

Following a three-day jury trial in March, Andre Figueroa was convicted of breaking into a house on Bradley Boulevard on the evening of Dec. 5, 2016 and burglarizing it. On Friday, he was sentenced by Judge Joseph W. Oxley to eight years in New Jersey State Prison

According to a statement issued by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni, Mr. Figueroa must serve at least four years before he is eligible for parole.

During a trial that ended on March 9, the prosecution said that Mr. Figueroa had been spotted by a police officer at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2016, as he was walking out from behind a Bradley Boulevard residence, wearing a red headlamp and carrying a black bag.

According to testimony, Mr. Figueroa fled when the officer attempted to stop him but was captured in the parking lot of Vic’s restaurant on Main Street after a brief chase.

One of two elderly brothers who had been asleep in the burglarized home confirmed for police that he was missing clothing, his wallet, credit cards, social security card, driver’s license and approximately $3,000 cash — items police then found along the route Mr. Figueroa had taken during the chase.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.