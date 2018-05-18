Beach High school group collects clothes for Lunch Break

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students in the high school’s newly formed Activist Group are holding a clothing drive to collect clothing suitable to wear to job interviews for at-risk people seeking employment.

The Activist Group is teaming up with Lunch Break, a nonprofit in Red Bank, whose mission is to help break the cycle of poverty, which also provides a soup kitchen, food pantry, clothing closet, resume help and other services for at-risk residents.

The group will be collecting professional clothing such as suits, shoes, dress pants, etc. for men and women through May 25.

If you are interested in donating suitable clothing, call or text 732-915-4045 and leave a message as to when and where your donation can be picked up by members of the Activist Group.

The mission statement of Lunch Break reads, “As a caring community, Lunch Break freely provides food, clothing, life skills and fellowship to those in need in Monmouth County and beyond.”

