Town-wide party sets stage for Grand Prix

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — While the borough is expecting thousands of people to attend the Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix, there’s plenty to bring nonracing fans to town as well.

Both Friday and Saturday, May 18 and 19, will feature plenty of festivities to draw people in and build up to Sunday’s grand finale.

“We’ve got a lot of great stuff going on for the weekend,” Mayor Stephen Reid said.

The mayor explained that both Friday and Saturday would be busy days in the borough in addition to Sunday.

“Friday we’ll have the Race Village up and running on Arnold Avenue and there will be all sorts of sidewalk sales from all of the businesses downtown,” Mayor Reid said.

Friday’s fun-filled event will run from 4 to 8 p.m. Boats will be dry docked at the Point Pleasant Beach Train Station lot just off Route 35 North on Arnold Avenue.

Toni Pothoff, president of the New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Association [NJOPRA] which produces the weekend’s events, spoke about the help NJOPRA gets from the borough Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber of Commerce of Point Pleasant Beach is another group from the town that comes to support the event each year by organizing the block party downtown,” said Ms. Pothoff.

“Then on Saturday we’ll have the Race Village again, but also we’ll have the Point Pleasant Beach Rotary Festival, give people another chance to meet the racers.” The Rotary Club is encouraging visitors to take their business to downtown restaurants and stores for beverages and food.

Ms. Pothoff discussed the Rotary’s role in the weekend, and organizing their festival, which will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Point Pleasant Beach Rotary has been a supporter and sponsor of the race since it returned to Point Pleasant Beach. Each year, in the Race Village area they host a festival with events for the entire family,” Ms. Pothoff said.

This event will also be held at the Point Pleasant Beach Train Station lot, but will spill out onto the streets of Point Pleasant Beach right around 5 p.m., when the annual boat parade starts. Residents and visitors will have the chance to cheer on their favorites when the race boats parade through the borough.

“The parade is led by the [Point Pleasant Beach] High School Marching Band and it’s really a great time for everyone to come out of their houses and see these awesome boats,” the mayor said.

