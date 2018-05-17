Surfers say dune project leaves them in uncharted waters

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Newly expanded beaches might be better for sunbathers but for surfers, they could mean the start of a disappointing season.

“There’s no waves,” said Lance Tompkins, owner of Coastline Adventures Surfing School in Brick.

“It has jeopardized my business and my livelihood in this area.”

The Northern Ocean County Coastal Storm Damage Reduction project is pumping millions of yards of beachfill from the offshore sand bar for the replenishment project, creating wider beaches.

This is not good news for surfers, as waves are created by ocean currents breaking against offshore sandbars. Without those sandbars, waves break at the shore.

“The beach is always adjusting to reach an equilibrium with the wave energy at any given time,” according to Thomas O. Herrington, associate director of the Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute.

“In other words, the shape of the beach is not random; it is optimized to dissipate breaking wave energy from the offshore sandbar across the surf zone to the waterline at the beach. The larger the waves, the farther offshore the sandbar moves, and vice versa.”

Mr. Tompkins said this is something that he is seeing firsthand.

“I was right on Brick [Beach] I where the replenishment started and in that little cove it looks like a great surf spot … but if you look down the beach to Brick [Beach] III there are waves breaking right on the beach,” Mr. Tompkins said.

