Marching band visit drums up memories

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Members of the Point Pleasant Beach High School Garnet Gulls Marching Band met one of their predecessors and put a smile on her face Wednesday afternoon.

Helen Burke, 98, who currently resides in Brick, was Point Pleasant Beach High School’s first drum majorette and this week she got a chance to lead the band one more time.

“It was unbelievable. It brought back so many memories,” Ms. Burke said with a smile that spread from ear to ear.

“I had no idea this was coming, but I was so happy to see these kids and to hear the music and lead the band again,” she added.

Ms. Burke, a 1942 graduate, led the band, with baton in hand, through the halls of Laurelton Village Care Center while band members played various songs.

Emma Fretz, the school’s band director, said Ms. Burke had her feet marching on time with the band when they played songs such as “Hail to Varsity” and “Go Beach Go.”

Drum Major Ethan Jaravata and Drum Majorette Sophie Ruggiero spoke about what it was like to meet the school’s first ever drum majorette and to play this special tribute.

“It was really cool to meet [Ms. Burke] and play for her and everyone else that was here today,” Ethan said.

“It’s always really nice to meet those who came before you and do stuff like this,” Sophie added.

The two band leaders enjoyed seeing a photo of Ms. Burke in her full majorette uniform back when she was in high school.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.