Final decision on guarded beaches due in June

MANTOLOKING– Beaches in the borough are set to open in less than a month and the borough has yet to finalize plans for how the beaches will be operated.

“This is not a ram through, cram job, This is something that has been worked on for several months by some people,” Council President Lance White said at the May 15 borough council meeting about the decision on where to have lifeguards and how many to staff along the borough’s 2 miles of oceanfront.

“It has been a long, convoluted, difficult process.”

During the meeting members on the dais introduced two ordinances.

One ordinance, 678, would establish regulations for the beach as well as set the price for beach badges and if the borough will provide lifeguard services.

The other, 679, would allow the borough to establish a beach patrol with lifeguards.

Mantoloking beaches open on June 15. The next council meeting when the ordinances will go to public hearing and a vote for public adoption is June 12.

With the federally funded Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Coastal Storm Reduction Plan, which is building a berm system across the barrier island beachfronts, including in Mantoloking, towns in the construction area had to sign an agreement to allow for public access on their beaches.

For Mantoloking, this meant the borough got into the beach badge business.

