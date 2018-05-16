Monmouth Park racetrack is always adding something new to the mix to ensure there is plenty to do, even when it’s not race season. The latest venture, which opened about a year ago, is the William Hill Sports Bar.

LOCAL WATERING HOLE

“We just want to give people as many options as possible to stay around as long as they can,” said Brian Skirka, marketing manager at Monmouth Park.

The William Hill Sports Bar is open Thursday through Sunday and each night revolves around a different theme. The fun starts off with Thirsty Thursday Wing Night, then All Night Happy Hour Fridays, Live Music Saturdays and wraps up with Local Social Sundays.

According to Skirka, the aim is to have the bar become labeled as Oceanport’s go-to scene with the idea being that after the local football team plays a game on Saturday, everyone will head to William Hill to socialize.

Staying true to the emphasis on local community, the bar hosts many fundraisers. When a local Oceanport band is playing in the bar, 200 people will show up to listen, according to Skirka.

MORE TO DO AT THE TRACK

“It’s kind of a different target audience than the track,” said Skirka. “It’s an add-on to the track, where in past years maybe we said the races are over, everyone kind of left.

“Now we can say, ‘Hey, the races are over, come to this room.’ There’s going to be happy hour every day after the races so people can stay around.”

On Thursday doors open at 4 p.m. and specials include a bucket of buffalo wings with a 64 oz. pitcher of beer for $18;16 oz domestic light drafts for $3; all other 16 oz drafts for $4; domestic bottles for $3; import bottles for $4; and $4 shots of Jack Daniels, Jameson and Fireball.

Doors open at 4 p.m. on Fridays, which feature 16 oz domestic light drafts for $3; all other 16 oz. drafts for $4; domestic bottles for $3; import bottles for $4; $4 shots and $4 glasses of wine and $5 mixed drinks.

On both Saturdays and Sundays, the doors open at 11:30 a.m. and are open all day for Simulcast betting. Live bands begin on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and play until midnight with featured drink specials such as: 16 oz. domestic light drafts for $3; all other 16 oz. drafts for $4; $5 32 oz. domestic light personal pitchers; all other personal pitchers are $7; $4 shots of Jack Daniels, Jameson and Fireball; and $10 buckets of Miller Lite, Coors Light, Yuengling and Bud Light.

Sundays will feature a special brunch menu new to Monmouth Park.

“They want to do brunch in here every Sunday for the season, which we’ve never done,” said Skirka.

Pair brunch with $2 Mimosas, $4 glasses of Sangria, or a $5 Tito’s Build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar. Other drink specials include: 16 oz domestic light drafts for $3; all other 16 oz drafts for $4; $5 32 oz. domestic light personal pitchers; all other personal pitchers are $7; $9 64 oz. domestic light pitchers and $13 for all other pitchers; $4 shots of Jack Daniels, Jameson and Fireball and all 12 and 16 oz bottles for $4.

Make sure to check out the bar for races, sports, cheap drinks, good food and live entertainment.

“It’s just another local bar that’s just a good time,” said Skirka. “It’s another option in the summer.

“You want to go out on the weekend, hear a band and drink, this is another option,” he added.