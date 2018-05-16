Wall school board is pressed again on bus depot site

WALL TOWNSHIP — Residents continued to press the board of education Tuesday for an alternative to a controversial location for its proposed new school bus depot.

The board has been looking at property at the corner of Baileys Corner Road and 18th Avenue for the compound, a site that has drawn strong opposition from residents of the nearby Allaire Country Club Estates development and others.

“I’ve lived here for 22 years … and I don’t feel having the bus compound there is the best answer for the community,” Denise Russo told the board at its May 15 meeting.

She said the depot would affect not only the nearby residents, but all residents who travel on Baileys Corner Road and 18th Avenue, and also students who use the athletic fields on 18th Avenue. Ms. Russo said she worries about safety, noise, pollution, drainage and traffic issues.

Resident Irene Webber said she wants environmental and traffic-impact studies done.

Board President Robin Zawodniak said she had discussions about the depot last week with residents of Allaire Country Club Estates, and told them the board is considering several options in addition to the land at Baileys Corner Road and 18th Avenue.

