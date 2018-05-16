Red, White and Blue

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the long-awaited official start of summer when Jersey Shore beach towns get ready to welcome back summer visitors for another season at the shore. The long weekend always includes a long list of festivities to cover both day and night plans. Whether you’re a weekend visitor or a year-round local, the weekend boasts something for everyone.

Start the weekend off early on Friday, May 25, for the 2018 95.5 PLJ Summer Kick Off back for another year at Jenkinson’s. New York’s 95.5 PLJ, along with Pepsi, is gearing up for the 21st Summer Kick Off 2018.

From 6 to 10 a.m. Todd and Jayde will be broadcasting live from Jenkinson’s Pavilion in Point Pleasant Beach and will feature performances by Jason Mraz, Echosmith, Max & John Splitoff.

Another Friday event is the NASH FM 94.7 Summer Shindig, which will be taking over the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. The New York-based Country radio station partners with the town of Seaside Heights to present this family friendly concert that is free and open to the public and will feature performances by Country artists Granger Smith, Chris Lane, Carly Pearce and Michael Tyler.

On Saturday, May 26, at 10 a.m., head over to Point Pleasant Beach for the annual Memorial Day Bike Parade. Trekking down Arnold Avenue will be bicycles, fire trucks, veterans groups, Scout troops, bands and more, all celebrating those who have fought for our country.

Across the Inlet, the Manasquan Tourism Commission and co-sponsor Leggett’s will kick off the summer season with a Memorial Day Celebration. A concert by Deep Six on Saturday, May 26, at Main Beach at 7:30 p.m. Memorial Day Weekend fireworks will light up the sky at the end of the concert.

Also on May 26, cheer on the runners during the Spring Lake Five run starting at 8:30 a.m. Shop local on Saturday, May 26, and Sunday, May 27, as Spring Lake shops will be dishing out bargains during the Race Day Sidewalk Sale.

The 18th Annual Highlands Craft Show will take place on Sunday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be located in Huddy Park at Waterwitch and Bay avenues. Admission is free, and vendor prices vary among the 50 different crafters and artisans. For more information, call 732-291-4713.

On Sunday, May 27, Long Branch hosts the 20th Annual Art in the Park event. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. stroll the outdoor art festival in West End Park on the corner of Brighton and West End avenues. Enjoy the work of over 50 juried artists and artisans during this free, public event. Don’t forget to check out all the great restaurants and shops Long Branch has to offer.

Join Ship Bottom for the Memorial Day Service to honor the nation’s veterans on Monday, May 28, beginning at 1 p.m. The service will take place on the front lawn of the Borough Hall, 16th and Long Beach Blvd.

The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day Ceremony will take place Monday, May 28, at The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial in Holmdel. The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation invites all to attend the annual ceremony, which will begin at 11 a.m.

In addition to spending the day honoring our veterans, the foundation will induct Vietnam Veterans into its In Memory Program. The Vietnam Era Museum will remain open until 2 p.m. following the ceremony. For additional information about the event, visit njvvmf.org.