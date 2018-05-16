New spot, but same Mr. Shrimp

While the move of location was simply across a parking lot, the concept and changes were a long time coming for the owner of this seafood staple at the Jersey Shore.

MR. SHRIMP MAKES A MOVE

Owner Vincent Petruzziello and former business partner Larry Leming took over ownership of Mr. Shrimp in November 2001 at the restaurant’s original location on Route 35 in Wall Township.

“It actually just dawned on me,” said Petruzziello. “We bought an existing business on 35 so that’s what it was. Then we moved over here [Rte. 71 in Belmar] and made a small expansion and then the opportunity to add the dining room side came, so it was kind of pieced together as we went.”

Making the move to the new location in Belmar allowed for creative freedom and the ability to start from scratch, in a way, with the design process.

“So we truly now — for the first time after having the business for 17 years — have kind of finally made it our own in our vision of how we wanted it,” he said.

The new location includes a raw bar addition, which doubles as a full counter service for guests to enjoy. The fish market is now located in the back of the building and a small kitchen was added in that area as well so customers can enjoy a quick serve menu in the summer when the restaurant is particularly busy.

According to Petruzziello, his area in this redesign process was the layout, design and flow patterns for all operations. All of these refinements were designed to boost efficiency. With the raw bar, now the oysters and clams can be shucked there instead of having to go through the kitchen.

“We took what we wanted, what we needed, and made the line to the specifications of what we do now,” he added.

He also explained that his wife and her friend came up with the new location’s beautiful design, decor, color schemes, picking out floorings and paint and hiring a local muralist. The local artist Pork Chop painted the large fish on the back walls of the restaurant.

“So it’s great to bring in some locals and we hired local contractors,” said Petruzziello. “We used as much as we could and took a lot of customer advice on what they wanted, acoustics, comfort.”

COMMUNITY STAPLE, COMMUNITY EFFORT

“It was really a team, community effort,” he said. “The staff, I asked them for a lot of input. I’d walk them over here multiple times during construction, made some changes on the fly and that’s just the way to do it.”

In addition to the restaurant’s longtime customers, the establishment is home to a seasoned staff as well. According to Petruzziello, out of the 30-something people on staff right now, which include five or six brand new hires, a good 15 have worked at the restaurant for seven-plus years and there are a couple who are over the 10-year mark.

“So again, they grew with us and they were a big key in helping us figure out how to do this,” he added.

At the new location they were able to increase seating by about five tables, 25 seats on the floor, growing them to about 145 and the raw bar added a dozen more seats. The establishment is still BYOB and the menu is still comprised of the same popular staples customers have been enjoying for a decade or more.

“Same menu, same chef, we’re still our same thing, you know, which is still Mr. Shrimp,” said Petruzziello. “We are still a true seafood place where our menu, yes do we have some chicken, a little bit, do we have some steaks, yes we have good steaks.”

“But it’s very limited. We focus on seafood.”

According to Petruzziello, it was a year-plus since he signed the lease and about six or seven months of construction phases and there were, of course, some stressful moments, but they were far outweighed by the positives.

“ … In the end it was really a more pleasurable experience in my life and the fact that I was able to share it with my wife and bring her in, because originally I was partnered,” he explained. “So it was me and Larry and his spouse and my spouse so you know it was not ‘ours’.

“Now it became ours,” he added. “That was a great experience.”

As much as Petruzziello and his wife have been able to make the new location their own, they were quick to take the advice and support from customers and staff. The features that were added with the customer feedback include refining the acoustics, an entrance with a vestibule, shades to dim the harsh sunlight, quick serving capabilities and a quick-serve counter to help with the wait.

“We took the advice,” he said. “As much as we made it our own, we used that.”