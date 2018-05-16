Lavallette police sergeant charged with assault

LAVALLETTE — Sgt. Justin Lamb, a member of the borough’s police department since 2002, has been charged with simple assault on a woman by the Toms River Police Department.

According to records obtained by The Ocean Star from the Toms River Police Department through an Open Public Records Act request, the victim reported that on Monday, May 14, at around 3:30 a.m. she was assaulted at the home of Sgt. Lamb, on Buermann Avenue in Toms River, where she had been residing since January.

The victim reported that when she came home after a night out, she found Sgt. Lamb with another woman and he became angry.

According to the police report, the victim said he then “charged her from the bed and grabbed her by both arms. She said Mr. Lamb threw her to the ground and began to kick her out of the way of the door.”

Sgt. Lamb then fled the scene, according to the investigation narrative.

In the narrative, Patrolman Michael Rienstra said the victim had visible injuries to her arms and knees that coincided with the victim’s account when the report was taken on Tuesday, May 15, at roughly 9 p.m. at the Toms River Police Department.

A temporary restraining order was filed against Sgt. Lamb on behalf of the victim and he was ordered to turn in his duty weapon by Lavallette Chief of Police Colin Grant.

According to the report, Sgt. Lamb was processed on a charge of simple assault and he voluntarily turned in two personal firearms. After being placed on a summons and being served the complaint and the restraining order, Sgt. Lamb was released from custody.

