Asbury Park

Daily badge weekday: $5

Daily badge weekend & holiday: $7

Season badge adult: $70

Season badge teens & seniors: $20

A mile of beach and surf, with the Asbury Park Convention Hall and The Casino building as bookends. With boutiques, fun and food for all ages. Pay station street parking is available.

Avon-by-the-Sea

Daily badge 12 and over: $9

Season badge adult: $90

Season badge teens/seniors: $45

Restrooms are located on the boardwalk at Lincoln and Norwood avenues. Restaurants located on or near the boardwalk include The Columns and Avon Pavilion and make great stops for lunch, dinner or a drink after a long day at the beach. Parking is free.

Belmar

Daily badge: $8; free for 15 and under

Season badge adults: $55

Season badge seniors: $15

Food and concession stands are located along the boardwalk. There are colorful and fun beach playgrounds every few blocks and several beaches are devoted to activities like boogie boarding, kayaking and surfing. Several beaches are also equipped with poles for volleyball nets.

Bradley Beach

Daily badge: $9; free for 12 and under

Season badge adults: $75

Season badge seniors: $30

Season badge juniors: 13-15 $25

Public restrooms are located at Newark, LaReine, Third and Evergreen avenues. Showers are located at each beach entrance. Changing rooms are located on Cliff and Third avenues. Surfing is allowed at Third Avenue Beach. Fishing is allowed on beach jetties at Lake Terrace, Park Place and Brinley and Second avenues at the discretion of lifeguards. Beach is accessible for those who use wheelchairs at Newark, Brinley, Third and Evergreen avenues. Parking pay stations are $1.50 per hour and accept cash, credit or debit cards. Parking is free on the west side of Ocean Avenue. The beachfront has food concessions at Cliff, LaReine and Second avenues. A toddler park for children ages 1-4 is located on Park Place Avenue.

Long Branch

Season badge adults 18-61: $45; 65 and over free

Season badge students 14-17: $30; 13 and under free

Restrooms and shower towers are located at West End Avenue, Cottage Place, N. Bath Avenue, Great Lawn Beach, Laird Street Beach, Seaview Avenue, Chelsea Avenue and Morris Avenue Beach. There are also shower towers located at Brighton Avenue, S. Bath Avenue and Pavilion Avenue. On the boardwalk Pier Village offers restaurants and shops.

Manasquan

Daily badge: $9

Season badge adults: $80

Season badge juniors: 12-16 $35

Season badge seniors: $25

The Manasquan beach and boardwalk are home to several eateries, shops and an arcade, as well as several restroom facilities for beachgoers.

Monmouth Beach

Daily badge: $9

Season badge 12 and up: $75

Senior citizen badge 65 and up: $25

Season parking permit: $40

Restrooms and enclosed showers are available at 29 Ocean Ave. There is also a snack bar at the pavilion.

Ocean Grove

Daily badge: $8

Weekly badge: $40

Season badge adults: $80

Season badge ages 12-17: $40

Season badge seniors 65 and up: $45

Parking on the street is free. Beach concessions located on the beach as well as beach chair and umbrella rentals.

Sandy Hook

Daily parking: $15 per car

Seasonal parking: $75

Beaches and parks on Sandy Hook are free. Portable restrooms are available at all beach areas but there is limited availability of shower and changing rooms. There is anupcharge for oversized vehicles: daily $30; seasonal $150. Enjoy free concerts on the beach every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at Beach Area E from June through August.

Sea Girt

Daily badge: $10

Season badge adults: $105-$110

Season badge seniors: $55

Restrooms are located at the pavilion on Beacon Boulevard. Lockers are available for $18 per day. Parking is free for all beachgoers. Head up to the boardwalk and check out the panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean, which begins at the historic Sea Girt Lighthouse.

Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park, Long Branch

Daily badge 18 and over: $8

Season badge adults: $70

Season badge seniors ages 65 and up: $25

Daily parking passes are $10; season parking is $70. A snack bar, covered eating area and outdoor showers are available to beach patrons, as is a beach volleyball court. Skateplex skateboard park and Tony’s Place are also open.

Spring Lake

Daily badge ages 12 and up: $10

Season badge $105

Late season badge: $65

Senior beach badge: $75

Restrooms are available at Pier Beach, the North End Pavilion and the South End Pavilion. The two-mile boardwalk offers snack bars at the pavilions. Each pavilion also features a saltwater pool.

Union Beach

Entrance to the bay beach is free and parking is available. The bay beach is a unique area along the Raritan Bay that stretches about 1.9 square miles.

Brick Township Beaches 1 & 3

Daily wristband: $5

Season badge on or before June 15: $25 after $30

Children 12 and under are free

Season parking: $30

Both beaches have restrooms and snack concessions, along with showers and lockers. Daily parking is $5 per car. Additional parking across the street.

Island Beach State Park Seaside Park

Daily badge weekday: N.J. residents $6; nonresidents $12

Daily badge weekends & holidays: N.J. residents $10; non-residents $20

Per-vehicle entry fee required: Motorcycles $5; non-residents $7

Swimming and surf fishing are the two most popular recreational activities.

Jenkinson’s

Daily badge weekday: $9

Daily badge weekends & holidays: $10

Daily badge children 5-11: $3; under 5: free

Season badge 12 and over: $95; half-season $70; seniors $70

Season badge ages 5-11: $50; half-season $35

Beach chairs and umbrellas can be rented on a first come, first-served basis. Jenkinson’s Boardwalk offers food, games and rides. Street and lot parking available, rates vary.

Lavallette

Daily badge: $10

Weekly badge: $30

Season badge before June 12: $40; after $50

Season badge seniors 65 or over: $15

Children under 12 are free

Parking available on side streets and ocean blocks. Boutiques and restaurants are situated along Highway 35.

Seaside Heights

Daily badge: $8

Weekly badge: $35

Season badge: $60

Season badge seniors 65 and over: $10

Children 11 and under are free

Public access can be found on almost every block. The northern end of the beach is reserved for surfing. Boardwalk, food and fun available.

Seaside Park

Season badge on or before June 15: $55; after $60

Senior badges: $20

Public access can be found on almost every block. Restaurants located throughout town, and on the Seaside Heights portion of the boardwalk.