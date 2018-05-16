Homes, food, and decor benefit Brielle Education Foundation

BRIELLE — The Brielle Education Foundation hosted their 3rd Annual Brielle Kitchen Tour Friday, May 11, meshing artists, decorators, restaurants, and beautiful homes all to raise money for Brielle school children.

The tour featured five kitchens spread around Brielle that were decorated by local stores. Participants were free to tour the homes, mingled with other community members and ate food from local restaurants all on their own schedule.

Stephanie Frith, Vice President of the Brielle Education Foundation, said they received great feedback on the event. “The event was a great success. We had a lot of same-day sign-ups, which is fantastic,” said Ms. Frith. “Everybody loved the food, the homes, and that you could take your time at each house. We didn’t hear one negative thing.”

Although the final numbers are yet to be tallied, Ms. Frith said they sold tickets to around 150 people likely raising around $10,000 with the combined sponsors and donations.

