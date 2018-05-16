Biergarten, BlueClaws Style

With the BlueClaws season underway, fans can get ready to gear up for another summer filled with concerts and fireworks and enjoy the new home of Thirsty Thursday.

BRAND NEW BIERGARTEN

The off season was still busy at BlueClaws stadium as projects were underway to add new attractions and points of interest for the season.

“The Biergarten is going to be the new home of Thirsty Thursday,” said Greg Giombarrese, director of communications for the Lakewood BlueClaws. “It’s a bigger area, we’re going to have TVs and then you get 75-cent boneless wings from Quaker Steak and Lube as well out there with the $1 beer.”

“Our Thirsty Thursday Club is back, that’s really popular,” he added. “That includes seven undated Thursday tickets plus access to a VIP line in the Biergarten.”

While the Biergarten will be open for every BlueClaws game, Thirsty Thursdays continue to be a fan favorite season after season. A fun night at the ballpark offering cheap drink and food specials paired with a lively baseball game.

“Thirsty Thursdays are really popular and we think they’re going to have a great home there,” said Giombarrese. “Games, space, the heaters, the TVs, it’s just a better area, a bigger area, more points of sale. So I think those are going to be really cool.”

NEW FOR 2018

While Friday fireworks have been an ongoing event at the stadium, Saturday firework displays in the summer are a new addition this year. After all of the summer concert games, fans can now stick around and enjoy dazzling post-game fireworks.

Additional boardwalk games for kids and mini-golf for families are also new for this season.

“The mini-golf opened this year on Opening Day and each hole is dedicated in honor of one of our former players that’s gone on to greater things, so that part’s pretty cool too,” said Giombarrese. “But the 360-degree concourse we really wanted to capitalize on.”

“We also wanted to further help fans identify the BlueClaws with the Jersey Shore. So bring different elements of the Jersey Shore, like the mini-golf, the boardwalk games, the soft serve ice cream.”

After last year’s success with the summer concert series, the BlueClaws leadership was excited to bring it back for another year. According to Giombarrese, there will be six bands this year which include bands that played last year and the new addition of Splintered Sunlight, a Grateful Dead tribute band.

The concert series is free of charge with purchase of a game ticket and on those six Saturdays the stadium will open at 5 p.m. for a two hour live music show leading up to the start of the game at 7 p.m.

“… Those were great last year and we’re looking forward to bringing those back,” said Giombarrese.

Head to the Lakewood BlueClaws stadium for a front row view of this year’s new additions as well as fan favorites that are back in play for another season.