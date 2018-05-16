Belmar adopts ban on disposable plastic shopping bags

BELMAR — Retail shopping in Belmar will soon have a different look — one that will not include disposable plastic bags.
The ordinance against single-use, plastic carryout bags was unanimously approved by the Belmar Borough Council at its Tuesday, May 15 meeting.
The ban will have a one year window, a sunrise provision that will allow businesses within the borough to transition to reusable or paper bags only. No penalties would be incurred until May 1, 2019.
“I’m looking forward to working with the business community to make sure that it’s enacted smoothly and no one gets a shock,” Councilman Thomas Brennan said after the meeting.
The ordinance states that “No business or store shall provide any single-use, plastic carryout bags to a customer at the check stand, cash register, point of sale or other point of departure for the purpose of transporting products or goods out of the business or store …”
There are some exceptions to the new ordinance, including plastic garment bags, like those used by dry cleaning establishments, and plastic bags used to sell bait.
