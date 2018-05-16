Belmar adopts ban on disposable plastic shopping bags

BELMAR — Retail shopping in Belmar will soon have a different look — one that will not include disposable plastic bags.

The ordinance against single-use, plastic carryout bags was unanimously approved by the Belmar Borough Council at its Tuesday, May 15 meeting.

The ban will have a one year window, a sunrise provision that will allow businesses within the borough to transition to reusable or paper bags only. No penalties would be incurred until May 1, 2019.