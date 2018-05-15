St. Dominic students keep moving with GoNoodle

BRICK TOWNSHIP — The students of Saint Dominic School are among thousands across the Diocese of Trenton enjoying use of a creative online outlet to improve focus and health.

Aimed at keeping children moving, the GoNoodle program features high-energy dance music, mindfulness videos and physical challenges aligned with core competencies.

Through increased movement and mindfulness in the classroom, students improve their overall health while increasing their cognitive processing, focus and overall academic performance.

On May 14, the school celebrated being one of the top users of the program in the area with a special assembly for students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

“Saint Dominic’s School is the only school in the area to acquire this GoNoodle,” Principal Carol Bathmann told students to a round of applause.

According to school officials, since the beginning of the calendar year, Saint Dominic School students have achieved more than 13,000 minutes of physical activity on GoNoodle.

“We want students like you to be more healthy and focused while you are at school and at home,” said Allison Fann, GoNoodle regional vice president of partner management.

