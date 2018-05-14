Tails of Hope holds pet adoption event at library

SPRING LAKE — Pet owners and possible adopters gathered on the lawn outside of the Spring Lake Public Library on Saturday for an adoption and vaccination event with Tails of Hope, a foster-to-adopt non-profit organization based out of Monmouth County.

The May 12 event featured kittens for adoption, a free rabies vaccine, pet advice and free products.

Janet Boldt and Andrea Craig, Director and Assistant Director of the library, organized the event reaching out to all of the groups who contributed. This is the second year in a row the library has held this event.

“It’s a great community event to open the library and show we can do things off the beaten track,” said Ms. Craig. “We try to be there for the community and this is one of the ways we can do it”

Carrie Yoniak of Tails of Hope, was there volunteering her time to aid in the adoption event as well as talk to the community about pet education.

“I’m here to get the word out to the community reminding them to vaccinate, spay and neuter and adopt,” said Ms. Yoniak.

