Edward F. Reilly

Edward Francis Reilly, 86, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Massachusetts on Saturday, May 12. Ed prepared his own obituary which follows.

In my own words … I’m outta here!

The famous New York Yankee Lou Gehrig once delivered a sentimental speech on being the luckiest man in the