Manasquan Elementary PTO’s Mothers Day 5K

MANASQUAN — The Manasquan Elementary Parent Teacher Organization held its 5th Annual Mother’s Day 5K (MD5K) on Saturday, May 12, raising money to benefit the students of Manasquan Elementary.



This all-day event that brought out hundreds of runners and supporters from the community featured a one-mile fun run, ran by the children of Manasquan Elementary, along with the main race, Mother’s Day 5K.

The festivities, held at Leggett’s Sand Bar on First Avenue who sponsored the event, offered runners and supporters an array of food, live music, raffles and over 20 gift baskets.

Face painting, balloon artists, giveaways, and a buffet was only some of the fun offered for the whole family.

With around 40 volunteers from the PTO and numerous police, emergency services, and borough employees, the event ran smoothly making it enjoyable for all members of the community.

