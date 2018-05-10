Point Boro teacher honored for inclusive theater program

POINT PLEASANT — The Special Education Parent Advisory Committee [SEPAC] recognized Point Borough High School drama teacher Rebecca Muraglia on May 9 for her dedication to making a difference in the lives of children of all capabilities, through an inclusive theater program.

“I think it’s one of the most important things that we do, remember people and honor them for the things they do for our kids here in Point Pleasant Borough,” SEPAC President Maureen Martino, said during the group’s final meeting of the school year.

The meeting room of the Point Pleasant Borough Library became an impromptu stage where former and current students, parents and district leaders shined the spotlight on Ms. Muraglia, welcoming her with a round of applause.

Many students in attendance, some in special needs classes, spoke about how “Murags” has made a lasting impact on their lives.

Lincoln McAllen said: “Acting is now one of my favorite classes not only because I am really good at it, but it also helps me make a lot of new friends and not be shy. She is one of the best and nicest teachers I ever had and we’re lucky to have her.”

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.