Point Beach Grand Prix embraces local charity

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The upcoming offshore power boat race weekend will feature an event to benefit a local charity founded to educate the local community on the disease of drug addiction.

The Nicholas Hudanish Foundation has been selected as the charity of choice for the 2018 Point Pleasant Beach Offshore Grand Prix, which is coordinated by the New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Association [NJOPRA].

Throughout the Grand Prix Weekend, which runs from Thursday, May 17, to Sunday, May 20, the Hudanish Foundation will have a booth at each event on the race weekend.

Kerry Ward Hudanish, executive director of the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation, said, “We’re so happy to be the charity of choice this year. We’re thankful to the mayor for helping us out and we hope that people will really get educated on the disease of addiction.”

The announcement that the foundation had been chosen as the beneficiary was made formally at the NJOPRA’s press conference on May 2 at Captain Bill’s Landing and Red’s Lobster Pot at the Inlet.

“As part of bringing the race to the Beach, Mayor Reid thought supporting a local charity would help bring a sense of community to the weekend events. This year we’re happy to host and support the Nicholas Hudanish Foundation,” Toni Pothoff, president of NJOPRA said at the press conference.

