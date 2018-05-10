Lavallette opens preseason beach badge sales, cashes in

LAVALLETTE — Over $65,000 in revenue has been generated through beach badge sales in the borough to date and the beach season has yet to begin.

From mid-March through the end of April, Lavallette has sold 1,780 beach badges as a result of opening sales before the season begins for the first time.

“This was the first year we started selling badges all year long. Last year badge sales started the second weekend in May, Friday through Monday, so as of this time last year we didn’t even start selling them,” said Municipal Clerk Donnelly Amico.

Mayor Walter LaCicero commented on the reason the borough moved toward selling beach badges year-round.

“We started receiving requests that badges be sold before the season and prior to [Superstorm] Sandy our beach badge office was in a separate building but since it’s now in Borough Hall it made sense,” he said.

“We don’t use any extra resources and it actually takes a little stress off of the summer because we’ve already sold over 1,200 badges,” the mayor added.

During the preseason sale, 1,446 regular season badges have been sold at $40 each, a $10 discount off the $50 the badge will cost starting June 17.

According to the badge sales report, 331 senior season badges have also been sold. Seniors pay $15 for the season, the same price as veterans, military and disabled persons. The borough has sold three of these badges.

Together the badges sold at $15 each have already raised $5,010.

