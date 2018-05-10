Council considers boosting fees for beach badges

MANTOLOKING — The borough is considering significantly increasing the price of beach badges in an effort to stop undercutting beach associations operating in town.

For this season, the borough is planning to increase the price of badges from $75 for a seasonal, and $10 for a daily, badge. Badges can be obtained at the municipal facility at Downer Avenue.

The increase, which applies to the entire beachfront, was welcomed by members of the borough council, who in the past have lobbied for an increase.

Traditionally, the borough’s beachfront has been operated by two associations, the Mantoloking Beach Association and the South Beach Association. These two associations provided lifeguard services on the sections of the beach they operated.

With the federally funded Manasquan Inlet to Barnegat Inlet Coastal Storm Reduction Plan, which is building a berm system across the barrier island beachfront, including in Mantoloking, towns in the construction area had to sign an agreement to allow for public access on their beaches.

