Brick cracking down on bank-owned, foreclosed homes

BRICK TOWNSHIP– With hundreds of vacant homes in the town falling into disrepair, the township council is moving to hold banks that own them responsible for upkeep.

At the council’s May 8 meeting, members on the dais voted unanimously to introduce an ordinance that would create a registry of properties in the foreclosure process and require banks to name a property manager to be responsible for homes they foreclose on.

“The longer these houses are vacant, with roof shingles flying off and pools falling in, it’s beyond our scope and ability to fix and we need not only an active participant in maintaining the property, but we need for them to be doing significant repairs to market, sell it and get families in them,” Joanne Bergin, the township’s business administrator said, adding that roughly 300 homes in the town are vacant.

“The township is looking to enhance our ability to hold banks responsible for vacant and abandoned property,” Council President Heather DeJong, who introduced the ordinance. “This ordinance allows us to start fresh with a new approach, specifically by developing a registry of properties in the foreclosure process.”

