Bernadine Birdsall Pearce

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
12

Bernadine Birdsall Pearce passed away at Ocean Medical Center on May 6 due to a blood infection after beating cancer.

She is survived by her loving daughters Evelyn Regan, of Point Pleasant, and Eileen Baird and her husband, Tom Baird, of Beachwood; her sister, Patti Birdsall Gamble and her husband, Tommy