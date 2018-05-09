Shopping event to benefit breast cancer patients

MANASQUAN — A shopping event to benefit those affected by breast cancer was held at the Manasquan Elks Lodge on Monday, May 7.

The event included 15 different vendors and each table had something different to offer the attendees. This was the second time that Bee Stamped by Dawn, owned by Dawn McGarry, and Deal Stereo, owned by Ms. McGarry’s husband, Kieran, was hosted. There were 13 vendors at the inaugural event last year in December.

Of course, it also had plenty of food and raffle prizes to offer. Two of the big gift items included a flat screen Roku LED TV donated by Deal Stereo, and a gift card tree, which hung $450 worth of gift cards to various local businesses.

Last year, the event raised a total of $1,000 for Just Us Girls, a nonprofit organization that advocates for women in Monmouth and Ocean counties who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. The event on Monday again will raise money for Just Us Girls and Ms. McGarry said she is hoping to exceed $1,000 this year.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.