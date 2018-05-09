Parking continues to be an issue at the Belmar Marina

BELMAR — The issue of parking at the Belmar Marina has once again come up as the Belmar Borough Council heard a proposal to market the marina through a social media campaign.

At the May 1 council meeting, John Sabia, owner of Socialitize, LLC, presented two marketing plans that would raise the social media profile of the Belmar Marina.

Mr. Sabia first presented the marketing plan to the Harbor Commission, which asked him to make a presentation to the borough council. However, Mayor Brian Magovern said he felt that one issue still needed to be considered — the lack of on-site marina parking.

In the past, the borough hoped to add a parking deck to help alleviate parking problems. However, state approval could not be secured.