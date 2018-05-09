Norwood Inn Memorabilia Sale sells out within minutes

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Norwood Inn’s popularity was proven on Sunday as a majority of the sale items at the Avon Historical Society [AHS] Memorabilia Sale were sold out in under five minutes.

Room keys and room numbers sold out first.

On Sunday, May 6, members of the AHS brought items donated by Norwood Inn owner Phil Renna to be sold to members of the public, who formed a line out- side the Avon Municipal Gym to be the first ones to get a piece of Avon-By-The- Sea history.

“We did fantastically [Sunday],” AHS Treasurer Janice Scrabis said. “It was really good. It was a little shy of $3,000 dollars.”

With Joe Finn’s music playing, AHS President Mo Hinman said that it was the fastest sale she had ever seen.

“Everything worked out so well. It really, really did,” Ms. Scrabis said.

