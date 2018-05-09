New Merriken arrest details surprise borough officials

This story was reported by Allison Perrine and Sabrina Serani

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The borough may soon be calling on political parties to conduct criminal background checks on candidates they nominate for local office.

The prospect, confirmed by Borough Administrator John Barrett, comes in the wake of new disclosures about Councilman Robert Merriken, who was arrested by Neptune City police following a traffic stop on April 4.

A scheduled court appearance has been postponed to May 24, in Neptune Township Municipal Court.

The arrest was not his first, according to records obtained by news organizations, including The Coast Star, under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act [OPRA]. Neptune Township police records show that Mr. Merriken was arrested on Jan. 10, 2015, and charged with trespassing into The Chesed Shel Ames Hebrew Cemetery, located at 2522 West Bangs Ave. in Neptune Township “with the purpose of engaging in prostitution … specifically by paying another $25 in exchange for oral sex.”

A court official said Wednesday that Mr. Merriken entered a not guilty plea in the 2015 incident and the charge was reduced. The final disposition of the case was not immediately available, however, and Mr. Merriken has not been available for comment since April 30, when he rejected a call by fellow council members for his resignation and said he expected to be cleared of all charges.

Mr. Barrett said Wednesday that other members of the borough council were surprised to learn that Mr. Merriken had a prior arrest.

The April 4 arrest was captured by police body and dash cameras. Footage from the videos has been released to The Coast Star in response to an OPRA request. It shows Neptune City police officers questioning, searching and arresting Mr. Merriken and Cherice Marisol Hernandez, of Lake Como, a passenger in the councilman’s car, after the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation. The video shows a police search of the car, which turned up a hypodermic syringe and needle cap, as well as a small rubber band and two cotton swabs smeared with blood.

Mr. Merriken was charged with use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia to inject a controlled dangerous substance [CDS], possession or distribution of a hypodermic syringe or needle and disorderly persons offense.

Ms. Hernandez was charged with use or possession with intent to use a CDS, possession or distribution of a hypodermic needle, disorderly persons offense and obstruction of justice. There were also five outstanding warrants for her arrest. Ms. Hernandez, who is shown on the video exiting the vehicle with a cell phone while being questioned by police, was also charged with a disorderly persons offense for purposely obstructing, impairing or perverting governmental function.

