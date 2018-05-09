Main Street mixed-use building gets approval

The applicant, 1200 Main St. LLC, presented plans for a mixed-use building that would include 1,800 square feet of retail space on the first floor, consisting of two stores, and 14 apartment units above, seven of which are going to be on the second floor and seven on the third floor.

There will be four one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom units.

According to the Planning Board Secretary Kristie Armour, parking will be onsite for the residents as well as retail spaces and the project will add approximately four additional spaces on Main Street.

Ms. Armour said the number of retail spaces could change depending on if a single tenant wants to rent the entire space.

