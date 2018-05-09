Circus Drive-In demolished; famous clown sign survives

WALL TOWNSHIP — Early Wednesday morning, the crashing sounds of an excavator bringing down the Circus Drive-In filled the air. Cars traveling on Route 35 slowed to watch the demolition and some passerby even pulled over to snap a photo of the process.

Lertch Wrecking, Disposal and Recycling tore the structure down starting at 8 a.m. on May 9, leaving behind a pile of debris to be cleaned up. The only portion of the site left standing was the famous clown sign, which workers on site confirmed was not to be torn down.

According to Gerard Norkus, who facilitated the sale of the drive-in on behalf of Harold Wien Real Estate, the sign is going to stay on the premises.

“It’s going to be part of the new center, whatever the new center is,” Mr. Norkus said Wednesday.

Kim Kulcsar, a resident of Belmar, stopped by to take a photo after a friend informed her the building was being demolished.

“I used to bring my kids here, and I used to come here with my parents,” she said, adding that she was also part of a group aimed at saving the Circus sign.

“When I saw it, I was really upset,” she said of the demolition.

