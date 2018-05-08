Stockton Park skatepark is temporarily closed for repairs

MANASQUAN — The skatepark located off of Second Avenue at Stockton Park has been temporarily closed after an inspection last week by representatives of Tri-State Safety Solutions. The damage is not major and borough officials expect repairs to take one day once contractors fix the issues.

According to Erik Ertle, beach and recreation superintendent, the damage includes some loose bolts, cracks on some of the platforms and a missing piece of metal at the bottom of a ramp that transitions smoothly onto an asphalt surface.

He said that on Tuesday morning, he and members of the department of public works met with a representative from the company that originally installed the equipment 15 or so years ago, MRC Recreation/GameTime Playgrounds.

The company will find a contractor as soon as possible to make the repairs and officials expect that once those contractors are working on the site, it will take no longer than one day to finish the repairs.

“It’s nothing major, but it’s something that caused concern and we just want to be on the safe side,” Mr. Ertle said.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.