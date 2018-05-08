Olga Olmstead, of Manasquan, passed away at the age of 82 on Friday, May 4.
Olga was born to Anna and Paul Plesa on October 10, 1935 in Manhattan, New York. Olga is survived by her loving husband, Donald Jr.; her daughters Linda and husband, Steve and Darlene and husband, Michael; as well as
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
If you're not, why not subscribe right now? Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe Me To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, Give Me 7-Day Access To:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)