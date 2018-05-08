Olga Olmstead

By
Star News Group Staff
-
0
13

Olga Olmstead, of Manasquan, passed away at the age of 82 on Friday, May 4.

Olga was born to Anna and Paul Plesa on October 10, 1935 in Manhattan, New York. Olga is survived by her loving husband, Donald Jr.; her daughters Linda and husband, Steve and Darlene and husband, Michael; as well as