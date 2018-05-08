Eileen Flarity Loftus

Eileen Loftus, née Flarity, 53 of Manasquan, entered into eternal life on Monday, May 7 at Sunnyside Manor Nursing Home, Wall, after a lengthy illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Newark and raised in Livingston, Eileen resided in Manasquan for the past 21 years. Eileen worked as an environmental scientist