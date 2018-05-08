Doughboy statue taken down for refurbishment

BELMAR — The “Spirit of The American Doughboy” World War I Memorial was taken down today to be repaired.

According to Pat O’Keefe, Belmar Historical Society vice president, it is unknown the exact date of the most recent damage but it was first noticed September 12, 2016. The end of the rifle and the bayonet that the Doughboy holds was broken off of the statue, the hand holding the rifle was twisted and the whole statue was shifted on its base, she said.

Ms. O’Keefe said that the refurbishment should take about three months and a “Doughboy Coming Home Party” will be planned for the date the statue is to be remounted. The date of the party will be announced at a later date.

The repair work will be done by The Seward Johnson Atelier at the workshops at the Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton.

