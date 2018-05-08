Court sets trial date of May 22 in pit bull attack case

BELMAR — The trial to decide the fate of two pit bulls in Belmar will now be heard on Tuesday, May 22 at 1 p.m., according to Municipal Prosecutor Stephen Schueler.

After a delay of about an hour and a half while the attorneys met in chambers with representatives from the Associated Humane Society, Belmar Municipal Judge Dennis Lavender said that the trial will be moved to May 22 due to two new citizen complaints filed by dog attack victim Debra Buruchian last week.

According to police, the two pit bulls attacked Debra Buruchian and her dog Jessie on Feb. 21. Jessie, a 13-year-old miniature schnauzer, was killed in the attack.

After Judge Lavender said he was satisfied that there was probable cause in Ms. Buruchian’s complaints, he ordered that the information be sent to Thomas J. Catley, defense attorney representing dog owner Mark Gannon because he “knew this matter was on for today [Tuesday] and was actually scheduled for trial today [Tuesday],” he said.

However, Mr. Catley did not receive the complaints and was not ready to move forward with the trial, according to Mr. Catley, and the trial was moved to May 22 to give the defense time to prepare.

For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.