More than a dozen guns turned in to Brick Police

BRICK TOWNSHIP– The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office released the results of the “Gun Turn In” event, which took place on Saturday, May 5.

According to the prosecutor’s office, which partnered with the Brick Township Police Department, 13 guns were turned in at police headquarters on Chambers Bridge Road.

The department collected 10 long guns, a type of firearm with longer barrels such as rifles, and three handguns, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The most common reasons heard for the turn-ins were that they had received the firearm after the death of a loved one or that they purchased the firearm many years ago and now no longer had interest in keeping the weapon,” the prosecutor’s office said in a press release.

“All expressed their appreciation for the convenient option to dispose of the firearms.”

All firearms collected will be destroyed, according to the prosecutor’s office.

