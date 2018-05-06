Civil War is brought to life in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Old Wall Historical Society hosted a civil war encampment on Sunday at their homestead in Wall Township In conjunction with “A Weekend in Old Monmouth.”

The event allowed visitors to observe what camp life may have been like during the Civil War with the Second NJ Brigade, New Jersey’s Civil War Brigade, according to the brigade website.

The men of the brigade had tents set up as they would have been during the Civil War with clothes hanging on a line between the tents, a campfire cooking and the brigade flag flying. The re-enactors were there to answer questions and gave tours of their modest accommodations, which they did spend Saturday night in, according to Brigade President Mike Milling. They even demonstrated firing their weapons and held games from Civil War times for visitors to learn about.

According to Old Wall Historical Society President and Museum Director De Hearn, the society invited the Second NJ Brigade to help attract more visitors to the museum to learn about New Jersey’s Civil War history, along with visiting the different buildings at the property.

The Old Wall Historical Society is located at 1701 New Bedford Road and features the Allgor-Barklalow Homestead Museum circa 1800; the Blansingburg Schoolhouse Museum circa 1855; and the Morris-Allgor-Kittell Wheelwright Shop circa 1840. The buildings are open every Sunday for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. free of charge