Two morning accidents in Brick result in multiple injuries

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Two motor vehicle accidents occurred on Brick Township roads Saturday morning with no fatalities reported but several injuries, according to press releases from the Brick Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

The first accident took place at approximately 6:13 a.m. on Route 70 at the intersection with Route 88.

Luke Albrink, 38, of Point Pleasant, was traveling west on Route 88 driving a silver Lexus. Upon approaching the intersection, the traffic signal turned from red to green and Mr. Albrink started to make a left hand turn on Route 70, according to Brick Township Police.

Joseph Dilauri, 71, of Toms River, was traveling east on Route 70 driving a gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck. Approaching the intersection, the traffic signal for Mr. Dilauri turned red, however, according to the press release, he failed to stop and continued into the intersection and impacted Mr. Albrink’s vehicle. Mr. Albrink came to a stop in the middle of the intersection, however Mr. Dilauri’s truck became airborne and rolled over several times before coming to a stop overturned in the westbound lanes of Route 70.

Mr. Dilauri sustained head trauma, was treated on the scene and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Mr. Albrink experienced chest pain, was treated on the scene and transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

Traffic was detoured around the crash scene for approximately two hours during the on- scene investigation.

The second accident took place at approximately 7:48 a.m. on Jack Martin Boulevard.

According to Brick Police, Brad Hagaman, 52, of Brick, was driving southbound on Jack Martin Boulevard approaching the entry/exit of 457 Jack Martin Blvd. driving a blue Ford pickup truck. While attempting to make a left turn onto Jack Martin Boulevard from the parking lot of 457 Jack Martin Blvd., Kristen Petrolino, 18, of Point Pleasant, driving a silver Honda Civic, pulled out in front of Mr. Hagaman’s vehicle, resulting in a collision with Mr. Hagaman’s vehicle.

Ms. Petrolino skidded to a stop in front of 450 Jack Martin Blvd. Mr. Hagaman lost control of his car, drove through the parking lot of 450 Jack Martin Blvd. and struck a fence and trees within the parking lot before the vehicle came to a stop.

Laurelton Fire Company responded to the scene to extricate Ms. Petrolino from her car. She sustained internal chest injuries and was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, according to the press release. Mr. Hagaman suffered cuts and bruises and was transported to Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center, Brick.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit assisted in the investigation of the first accident, along with NJDOT assisting with traffic diversion. The Brick Township Police Departments Patrol Units, Emergency Medical Services, Traffic Safety Unit and ID Unit, along with MONOC Paramedics and the Laurelton Fire Company responded to both accidents.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed either crash, is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 732-262-1140.