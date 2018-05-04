Prosecutor’s Office recognizes two Brick students as ‘unsung heroes’

BRICK TOWNSHIP– Two students, from Brick Township and Brick Memorial high schools, are recipients of the Ocean County Prosecutor/Ocean County Association of School Administrators “Unsung Hero” Student Recognition Awards.

Olivia Kenny, of Brick Township High School, and Connor Buckley, of Brick Memorial High School, are among the more than 30 high school students who have received the award.

The award, which is in its fourth year, recognizes students who have overcome some type of major adversity, challenge [physical or emotional] and/or have shown immense improvement, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Other winners include: Isaac Enu, a student at Lavallette Elementary School, Hunter Clark, of Point Pleasant Beach High School, Danielle Shepherd, of Point Pleasant Borough High School, and Sergio Cortes, a student at Ocean County Vocational Technical School – Brick Center.

