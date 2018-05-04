Two recent car burglaries reported in Wall Township

WALL TOWNSHIP — Two car burglaries were reported in Wall Township last Saturday, April 28, one near a parking lot for the Edgar Felix Bike Path on Baileys Corner Road and another at the South Wall Little League Fields.

According to a press release from Capt. Greg Carpino, public information officer for the Wall Township Police Department, the first burglary was reported at 2100 Baileys Corner Road at 1:54, with the next being reported at 2:40 p.m. at the Little League field, 2300 Atlantic Ave.

In both instances, windows were broken of locked vehicles and items were stolen from inside, the press release states.

Both incidents are currently under investigation by the WTPD.

The burglaries follow incidents earlier this year where cars were broken into at fitness centers in town, including The Atlantic Club, Good Sports USA and a Wings Fitness Center located on Route 35.

WTPD officials have not said whether the earlier incidents are in any way connected to the earlier round of round of break-ins.

Police advise community members to lock their vehicles and avoid leaving valuable items stored inside. If items are left in the car, avoid placing them in plain sight or store them in the trunk, police advise.

Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is asked to call the WTPD Detective Bureau at 732-449-4800.

