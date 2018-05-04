Glimmer Glass Bridge scheduled to reopen at 3 p.m. today

MANASQUAN – The Glimmer Glass Bridge, which links Manasquan and Brielle, is expected to open at 3 p.m. today after undergoing $3.5 million temporary repairs. It will now give access for pedestrian and vehicular traffic with a three-ton limit.

“We are happy to announce this opening in time for residents and visitors to have easier access to Manasquan beach during the summer season,” said Freeholder Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the County’s Department of Public Works and Engineering, in a news release. “We apologize for the inconvenience the closing has caused and thank area residents for their patience.”

According to county officials, boat traffic can be expected to follow the normal seasonal bridge opening schedule.

The bridge was shut down for repairs after county officials discovered severe deterioration to the structure.

“They found a quarter of the bridge was sitting on nothing, the pilings had all rotted through, nothing was there,” Mayor Edward Donovan said in April.

The temporary repairs are expected to be sufficient for up to four years, while full replacement plans for the historic span are finalized, county officials have said.