Upcoming Grand Prix powerboat race will enjoy local support

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The upcoming offshore powerboat races are a product of local support from the community, according to an official of the New Jersey Offshore Powerboat Racing Association [NJOPRA].

Toni Pothoff, president of NJOPRA, which organizes the race each year, acknowledged the borough’s role at a press conference held at the inlet May 2.

“First and foremost we would like to thank Mayor Stephen Reid and the town council of Point Pleasant Beach for working hard to keep the race in Point Pleasant Beach,” said Ms. Pothoff.

Mayor Reid responded, “I’m so happy that we’ll be doing this for the third year. This is something I wanted to do when I was elected mayor. It really gives a great kickstart to our summer and it draws a lot of people to Point Pleasant Beach.”

Support for the event, which will run from Thursday May 17, to Sunday, May 20, does not stop with the mayor and council. Carol Vaccaro, executive director of the Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce, commented on how the event helps local businesses.

“We love this event. It’s definitely a great way to give the summer an early kickoff and we’re excited for it,” she said.

