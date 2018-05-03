The summer season and The Stone Pony Summer Stage pair together seamlessly, so much so that music lovers look forward to the release of the lineup during the winter months each and every year.

STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE 2018

True to form, the lineup adds new shows for this summer season and of course brings back long standing favorites.

“I think music fans are going to be really excited about shows like Fitz and the Tantrums playing with X Ambassadors, Boy George and Culture Club, CAKE and Ben Folds, and got to love Billy Currington,” said Caroline O’Toole, general manager at The Stone Pony. “We have our returning favorites, too, like Southside Johnny, Bouncing Souls and Slightly Stoopid and, of course, Dropkick Murphys with Flogging Molly.”

“May starts our season with two huge shows, Halestorm as our first, and New Found Glory on Memorial Day weekend,” added O’Toole.

On Friday, June 1, music lovers can look forward to Primus taking the stage, followed by Dirty Heads on Saturday, June 2.

The Friday, June 15, show is the X Ambassadors Summer Tour playing with Fitz and the Tantrums. June shows continue with the returning favorites taking the stage for another summer.

On Sunday, June 17, Dropkick Murphys & Flogging Molly will rock the stage and finishing out the month on Saturday, June 30, will be Umphrey’s McGee. July kicks off with Rebelution’s Free Rein Tour on Friday, July 6. Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes will return for their annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 7.

Dispatch will perform on Friday, July 20, and Slightly Stoopid Schools Out for Summer 2018 tour takes over the summer stage on Sunday, July 29, with special guests.

Boy George and Culture Club with special guest Thompson Twins Tom Bailey perform Friday, Aug. 3. On Saturday, Aug. 4, The Bouncing Souls return for another summer with Against Me!, Titus Andronicus, The Smoking Popes and Tim Barry. Finishing off the weekend on Sunday, Aug. 5 will be Rise Against with special guest AFI.

Dark Star Orchestra returns on Saturday, Aug. 11, and on Tuesday, Aug. 14, Band of Horses with Bonny Doon will rock the stage. An evening with Cake and Ben Fold with special guest Tall Heights is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 15.

On Thursday, Aug. 16, concertgoers can look forward to Billy Currington rocking the stage with Locash. Despite the fact that shows won’t head outdoors until mid-May, ticket sales are already booming.

“If ticket sales are any indication, I can say every show playing has many, many concertgoers very happy,” shared O’Toole when asked what performances concertgoers will be most excited about this year.

NEW YEAR, NEW FEEL

Each summer season brings new music and energy to the stage, no two summers are exactly alike and there always seem to be new surprises up The Stone Pony’s sleeve.

“Well I think the atmosphere will be new and different because Asbury Park keeps evolving into something more new and more different every year,” said O’Toole.

“Here’s some breaking news, the closing show will be in October! It’s not on the schedule yet, but will be soon, along with a few other surprises.”

Another new feel for this summer season — the updated outdoor scenery in Asbury Park — has O’Toole especially excited.

“The scenery of the amazing building being built just to the north of us,” she explained.

“Now not only can you see a great show, you get to witness the beautiful future of a city that will have many more summers of music to come. Don’t miss this one.”