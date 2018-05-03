School officials blame aid shortfall for budget increase

BRICK TOWNSHIP — District officials said they feel short changed by Trenton after a cut in the district’s state aid caused a 4.3 percent increase in local taxes to support the school budget.

James Edwards, business administrator for the district, said the district was underfunded by the state, which considers Brick a “wealthy” district.

This year the district received $14,213,519 in adjustment aid, $700,000 lower than the previous year. That number, he said, should be around $18 million. State aid to the district for 2018 is $37.5 million.

Following a nearly four-hour meeting, the Brick School District Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a $155 million budget with a 4.3 percent tax increase.

“This was a difficult, difficult budget,” said Acting Superintendent Dennis Filippone on April 26, adding that he applauded the “courage of the district for putting forward a budget that had a significant tax increase.”

The 2018-2019 school budget totals $155.1 million, which is funded by a tax on property owners of $109.2 million.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.