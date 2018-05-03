Retiring clerk leaves her stamp on the Lavallette Post Office

LAVALLETTE — When you work at the same j0b for 40 years, you get to know your customers and they get to know you — you’re a part of their lives.

On Tuesday, May 1, many locals came to wish Kim Toscano, a steady presence at the Lavallette Post Office for 40 years, only the best in her retirement.

Mrs. Toscano’s family is the epitome of a United States Postal Service family if there ever was one.

Not only Mrs. Toscano, but her father, Ken Pringle; brother, Kenny Pringle and two sisters, Jayne Policastro and Gail Wade, worked for the postal service for years.

She and one of her sisters worked side-by-side at the Lavallette post office until Superstorm Sandy hit. All her siblings are near 40 years of working with the United States Postal Service as well, she said.

“My father always said, ‘You need a job with benefits’ and we all ended up following in his footsteps,” said Mrs. Toscano.

The now retired clerk said she gave one piece of advice to her coworkers on her way out: get to know your customers.

“I told some of the younger ladies that I work with that they have to get to know the customers because it makes it so much more meaningful,” said Mrs. Toscano. “After the Sandy storm, I saw my neighbors and my friends and they were just happy to see a familiar face,” she said. “We were all displaced, including our mail, but it was nice to be some kind of normalcy for them as well as for me.”

