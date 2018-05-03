Master of Mixology

Originally from Brazil, Igor Silva made the move to the United States a little over two years ago. After living here for a couple months and teaching himself the English language, he landed a bartending job at Clark’s Landing in Point Pleasant and has worked behind the bar ever since.

STARTING OUT

Silva has been a bartender for the past 11 years, starting out as an 18-year-old in Brazil to pay for his college education. After finishing college, Silva decided to stay with bartending.

“So I got a job at Bacardi and I had the chance to work with different brands such as Grey Goose, Martini, Bacardi Rum and Bombay and different brands in Brazil,” he explained. “I decided to keep going and today it’s my job, I like to say it’s my profession, career.”

Not only is bartending Silva’s profession, it is a profession he takes extremely seriously.

“ … I do like to use my knowledge as a professional not just like a side job,” he said.

“This is what I do. I pay my bills with that. It’s cool. It’s really different.”

Working behind the bar at Clark’s Landing, as opposed to a nightclub, is also a unique experience on its own, due in large part to the fact that the venue specializes in weddings and events. Silva said he came from a huge city, São Paulo in Brazil, which is similar to New York City. It’s where you find the top bars and brands, but being at the shore has its own feel.

“We’re by the shore so it’s a little bit different,” said Silva. “The concept of how we drink and how we enjoy is different as well.

“But what we do here, what I try to do here, is to bring that concept from top-shelf restaurants in the city to one night.”

Silva explained that customers who come to a wedding and want a basic cocktail will, of course, get exactly what they want. But he can also offer specialty cocktails suited to their individual tastes.

“Whoever wants to try something different, that’s my goal here,” he said. “So people, they really enjoy, it’s always a surprise.”

MORE TO MIXOLOGY

Silva admits that he just likes to make drinks, whatever they are, and doesn’t have one special drink that he likes to make. However, he does have a personal favorite and that is Negroni, which is gin, sweet vermouth and campari.

According to Silva, when the first wave of guests for the cocktail hour arrive things get a little hectic behind the bar, but after that he can get to know what the customers really like.

“But then after that when we start to get a little bit slow here and we have time to talk to the customers and then we can offer something different,” he said. “And then upstairs [in the reception room] is where I really have time to talk because after that they’re sitting down, they have dinner, they’re talking.”

Whether it’s putting his own spin on a popular cocktail or crafting up something totally different, Silva has mastered the art of mixology. His variation of a Moscow Mule starts with Makers Mark Bourbon followed by lemon juice, simple syrup and homemade fresh ginger foam that is floated on top. The Botanist is made with Grey Goose Le Poire, green seedless Thompson grapes, mint leaves, lemon juice, simple syrup and three dashes of peach bitters.

At Clark’s Landing they strive for each and every event to come across like a one-night Broadway show where the servers act as performers. According to Silva, when he first applied for the job at Clark’s they were looking for fly bartenders who flip the bottles behind the bar, which is what he had experience doing in Brazil.

“So I came here for that and when I got the job we tried to change the bar to this mixology concept,” he said.

“That’s what people like here, I think it’s that experience and so far every night I have always one or two customers who make sure to come back to the bar and say, ‘Hey, thank you, I really appreciate what you did and I love your drinks and you guys are awesome.’”