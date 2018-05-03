The Manasquan River Group of Artists [MRGA] has been a long standing tradition in the local art community since it was originally formed in 1938. MRGA currently has more than one hundred members with a yearly schedule that includes exhibits at the Brielle, Wall and Point Pleasant Beach libraries as well as outdoor summer shows in Sea Girt, Bay Head, Spring Lake, Avon, Manasquan and Brielle.

FROM THE BEGINNING

According to MRGA history, Ida Wells Stroud who was a prominent artist and teacher resided in Herbertsville each summer with her daughter Clara who was an accomplished painter herself. Stroud held outdoor painting classes on the banks of the Manasquan River.

The history also explains that back in 1938 in the first week in November, the Strouds put together a small group of artist friends and students to hold an art event in the town of Manasquan to support American Art Week.

C. Stroud described the event in notes saying, “Merchants on both sides of Main Street were signed up for paintings for their store windows. We decided to have a window walk and talk. When the appointed day came, we started off from the Woman’s Club down one side of the street and up the other – a crowd of us with friends and automobiles following – the occupants of which leaning far out of their windows. Each picture was viewed and commented upon… We returned to the Woman’s Club for tea.”

While initially MRGA was a small group of artists banded together for the purpose of promoting art in the community, enough interest was shown that officers were elected and group decided to be more active.

This included growing the group, moving meetings from members’ homes to the Spring Lake Community House followed by the Manasquan Women’s Club and finally settling in at the Curtis House in Brielle. In addition, membership was extended to include artists from a wider area.

The goal of its founders is still honored by the group today.

UPCOMING EVENTS

MRGA May Membership Meeting will be held on Friday, May 4 at Curtis House, 644 Union Lane, Brielle. Refreshments and networking will take place from 6 to 6:25 p.m. and the business meeting and demo will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Sea Girt Lighthouse Art Classes are ongoing and the Brielle Art Show is on display until June. For more information on MRGA and upcoming events and opportunities visit mrga38.org.