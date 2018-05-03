District mulls redistricting to level out class size disparities

BRICK TOWNSHIP — In an effort to level out classroom sizes at the eight elementary schools throughout the district, officials are looking at redistricting.

“We have class sizes from 15 to, I believe the highest was 25, but there are some real differences from school to school and even grade to grade,” acting Superintendent of Schools Dennis Filippone said at the board of education meeting on April 26.

“The board has tasked us to begin the process of looking at possibly redistricting in order to balance some of these numbers out and to better utilize all of our facilities.”

The highest and lowest class sizes at the district elementary schools vary widely from school to school.

At the kindergarten level, while Herbertsville has the highest class size at 25, the lowest is at Veterans Memorial Elementary School which has an average class size of 18.8 students out of a total enrollment of 75.

At the first-grade level, Memorial Elementary has the lowest average class size with 18.3 students out of a total enrollment of 73. Osbornville has the largest average class size with 22.5 students out of a total enrollment of 73.

At the second-grade level, Drum Point Elementary School has the lowest average class size with 16.7 students our of a total enrollment of 50. Herbertsville has the largest average second grade enrollment with 24.5 students per a total enrollment of 49 students.

For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.