Sometimes one’s passion takes the form of a hobby or even a career, and in other cases that passion is as much a part of the person as anything else. For Joan Gallagher that passion is art and it has been a constant in her life for as long as she can remember.

MEET OUR WINNER

Gallagher went to school to be an artist, but that is hardly the first time art was at the forefront of her life.

”In fact I still even have the little picture from kindergarten that I won for doing art, it’s really funny,” said Gallagher with a laugh.

For the artist — who paints, draws, practices photography and has done calligraphy — art is basically whatever she can get her hands on.

“It’s something I’ve always just loved and if I’m not drawing or painting or doing photography then I’m miserable,” she said. “You know, I have to do it. It’s just part of who I am.”

According to Gallagher, she worked in watercolors for years, but as soon as she switched over to digital, she started to really find the perfect medium. She found a way to combine three things that she loved into one: painting, photography and computer editing.

Gallagher explains that she will take a photograph and put it on the computer and change up the color to as bright as she wants, admitting that she loves color. Once she gets the colors exactly as she wants them she’ll do a painting of her new image.

Her passion for photography led her to join a photography group in which over 125 members get together at various places and shoot whatever they see. Gallagher then will come home from these social meetups and do paintings of the photographs she took.

The group currently has an exhibit in Middletown Arts Center and Gallagher was allowed to enter some of her paintings into the show, as well. Photography and painting have gone hand in hand throughout her artwork.

“When I look at photos sometimes I look at them just as a photo, but sometimes I’m looking at it thinking well this will eventually be a really cool painting,” said Gallagher. So I kind of look at it in a couple of different views when I’m out looking.”

THE COVER ARTWORK

The artwork Gallagher submitted for the art contest is a perfect depiction of the multi-step process she utilizes. According to Gallagher, while spending time at the boardwalk years ago she snapped a multitude of photos.

Fast forward to the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy during which pieces of that same boardwalk she photographed were now swept away by the Atlantic Ocean and the photographs were brought back to life.

“Actually the thing that spurred it on was once the Jet Star [roller coaster] fell into the ocean, my daughter was living out in California and she said, ‘Can you do a photo of the Jet Star out in the ocean?’ and I said, “Yeah, sure, I’ll do that,” said Gallagher.

That painting fueled more beach and boardwalk pieces as Gallagher scanned other images she had taken such as bumper cars, the ferris wheel, the Sawmill, Kohrs and more.

Another group she is a member of, the Toms River Artists Community [TRAC], is what ultimately led her to the Night and Day Art Contest. According to Gallagher, the contest details were posted on their member group page. Last year’s winner, John Delaney, is also a member of TRAC.

After learning about the competition she thought, “Let me just do this,” and entering certainly paid off. Gallagher admits she thinks oftentimes people are hesitant to enter contests because they think they aren’t going to win. But she notes that she has been finding more and more that if you don’t enter you’re never going to win anything.”

BEHIND THE COVER ART CONTEST

For the second annual art issue, Night & Day Magazine’s competition aimed to showcase original work by local artists to be featured on the cover of the first May issue.

With an art panel consisting of Jennifer O’Brien of Main Street Gallery in Manasquan, Norma Tolliver of Main Ave. Galleria in Ocean Grove, and Rebecca Szabo of the Belmar Arts Council, along with Night & Day staff, the magazine called all local artists to enter their original artwork in any medium.

Numerous unique and cover-worthy submissions were received from local artists and the art panel had the difficult task of choosing a winner.

Night & Day is also highlighting four additional artists and their artwork in an Honorable Mention category featured on the following page as well as an online album where all entries submitted can be viewed on ndmag.com.

On behalf of Night & Day Magazine and our panel of judges we congratulate winner Joan Gallagher as well as Honorable Mention winners MaryLou Shipman, Samantha Stafford, Ryan Wade and Maureen MacIntosh.